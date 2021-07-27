Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $21.10 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $1,460.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

