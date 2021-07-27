Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ANAV opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company sells its products through anavexchange.com, an online marketplace. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

