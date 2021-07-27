Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ANAV opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.