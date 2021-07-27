Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ALT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $15,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $7,574,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

