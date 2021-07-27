Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Shares of ALT opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $29.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $15,635,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $7,574,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
