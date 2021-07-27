Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

AIMC opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

