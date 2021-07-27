Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $28,800.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ALZN stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,029. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

