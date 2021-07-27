Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Buys $28,800.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 5,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of ALZN stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,029. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
Recommended Story: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.