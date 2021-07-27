Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in July

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMADY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $598.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

