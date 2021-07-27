Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in July

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the June 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AMADY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of AMADY opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.44.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
