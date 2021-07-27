Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

AMZN traded down $62.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,636.91. The stock had a trading volume of 56,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,434.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

