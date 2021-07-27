AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMX stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. AmeraMex International has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

