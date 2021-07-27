American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Neutral

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,989,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.