American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Susquehanna Bancshares

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.
AAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 289,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,930,950. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 273,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
