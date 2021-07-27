American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Susquehanna Bancshares

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 289,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,930,950. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 273,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.