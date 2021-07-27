American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70. American Financial Group has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

