American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMLM stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.