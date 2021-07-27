American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $285.77

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $285.77 and last traded at $285.76, with a volume of 1523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.61.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Tower by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

