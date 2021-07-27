Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 81659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.
Several brokerages have issued reports on USA. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$216.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95.
About Americas Silver (TSE:USA)
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
