Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 3,377 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of STMicroelectronics worth $18,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

STM stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

