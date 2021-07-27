Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.89% of Cavco Industries worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $228.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.47. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.88 and a 12-month high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.