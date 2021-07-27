Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 22,271 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of FOX worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.