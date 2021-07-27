Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 35,932 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Brookline Bancorp worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,012,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

