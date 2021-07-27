Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,769 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Old Republic International worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $63,951,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,396 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $16,373,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ORI stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $46,153 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.