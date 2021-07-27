Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Tetra Tech worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $3,745,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

TTEK opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.