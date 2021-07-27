Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Hillenbrand worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $173,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.42.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

