Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,998 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Werner Enterprises worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after buying an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 344,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.41.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

