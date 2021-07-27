Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $18.21 Million Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Ceridian HCM worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

Shares of CDAY opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,035.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

