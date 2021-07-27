Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $19.54 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,827,850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of The Mosaic worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after buying an additional 345,407 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Mosaic by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.