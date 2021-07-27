Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 20,835 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of TowneBank worth $18,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.