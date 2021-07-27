Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO Buys $116,775.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 467,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,081. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,938,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after acquiring an additional 527,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.