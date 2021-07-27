Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

