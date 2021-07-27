AmonD One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,233.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $5,233.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00127305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,069.07 or 1.00128713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.96 or 0.00809988 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 833,821,219 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

