Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $125,220.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rong Zhou sold 5,187 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $106,696.59.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rong Zhou sold 700 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $13,706.00.

AMPH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 194,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. The stock has a market cap of $990.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

