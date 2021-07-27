Amrita Ahuja Sells 8,070 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76.

Shares of Square stock traded down $10.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.73. 7,769,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.