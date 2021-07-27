Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 40,146 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.18% of Snap-on worth $22,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after purchasing an additional 180,910 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

SNA opened at $220.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

