Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 408,885 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,885 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amcor worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 799.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 460,755 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 15.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 69.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 608,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 248,556 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 11.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 83,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

