Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 85,355 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,355 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 8,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

