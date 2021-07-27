Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of WestRock worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

