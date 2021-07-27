Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 31,038 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.23% of Allegion worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after acquiring an additional 185,180 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLE opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.