Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 7,104 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The J. M. Smucker worth $28,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

