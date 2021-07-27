Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ventas worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 370,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55,889 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

VTR opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

