Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Henry Schein worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,945 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

HSIC opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

