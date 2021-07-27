Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.30% of CF Industries worth $29,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 347,718 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after acquiring an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC raised their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

