Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.47% of TTEC worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TTEC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

