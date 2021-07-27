Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 564.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 278,773 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of SL Green Realty worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $73,939,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,657,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,896.9% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 362,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 343,913 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

