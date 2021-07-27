Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.29% of Redwood Trust worth $26,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,890,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 541.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

