Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $27.19 Million Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ralph Lauren worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,427,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 673,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 574,252 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $111.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.35.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.