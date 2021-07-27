Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $29.37 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,921 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.14% of CarMax worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

