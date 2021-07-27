Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $28.52 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,656,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fisker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $14,655,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fisker alerts:

FSR stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.34.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.