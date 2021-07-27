Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,877 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.41% of Janus Henderson Group worth $21,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

