Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $22,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

