Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,694 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $23,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.