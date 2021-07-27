Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NVR worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,032.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,860.67. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,760.25 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

