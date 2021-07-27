Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 32,981 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $28,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Truist upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

